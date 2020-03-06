Donald “Papa Don” Curtis, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Papa Don” Curtis, 93, a 30-year resident of East Palestine, passed away March 4, 2020 at the Assumption Village in North Lima.

Donald was born November 23, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Nunzio and Mary Messere Chirchiglia.

He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps.

He was a long-time top Salesman for JC Penney. After retirement, he worked for Progressive Builders in sales and wherever needed for 23 years.

He enjoyed dancing and taught ballet, jazz and acrobatic dance for the girl’s Buhl Club in Sharon in the 60’s and 70’s.

Donald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Kennedy Curtis whom he married in 1981. He is also survived by two sons, Dave (Cindi) Heck of North Lima, Gregory (Terry) Heck of Florida; three daughters, Deborah (Dana) Mirone of Poland, Rebecca Heck of Boardman, Peggy (Danny) Richey of Petersburg; 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Valerie (Michael) Allen, Vicki (Dennis) Wining, George Mansour, Greg Mansour, Gerry Mansour, Pam Caulfield, David Chirchill and Kathy Chirchill-Fulmer.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Mansour; twin brother, Sam Chirchill; granddaughter, Katie Biroschak and great grandsons, Liam and Oliver Sugar.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020 afternoon from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating.