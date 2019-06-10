Donald P. Christoff, Sr. Obituary

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Donald P. Christoff, Sr., 89, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Christoff was born January 26, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late Vasil and Eva (Babinka) Christoff.

He was a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School.

Following high school, Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was in the 5th Army Intelligence and was responsible for flying over areas and drawing maps.

He was employed in the plant protection department of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and retired in 1986.

Don was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

He was someone who always needed to be doing something. He was very mechanical and could fix anything. One of his most prized pieces of work, was a kidney dialysis machine. He was one of the pioneers of the dialysis machine and successfully built the second machine in the world, while his first wife was sick. Don enjoyed traveling, collecting cars and being in the outdoors. He loved to hunt, boat and fish. He liked to go deep sea fishing and took many trips to Lake Erie walleye fishing. Above all, he found most joy in family gatherings and looked forward to having everyone around the dinner table.

He is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth “Arlene” Solida, whom he married June 12, 1971; a daughter, Elena C. Christoff of Sharon; three sons, Donald P. Christoff, Jr., of Scottsdale, Arizona, Richard T. Christoff and his wife, Tammy and Joseph M. Christoff, all of Sharpsville; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Pauline Yurcich; a son, David John Christoff and a brother, Walter Christoff.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Gary Nelson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.