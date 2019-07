SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Donald Nelson “Pee Wee” Allen will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, Pastor T. James Harrison, officiant and Pastor Alphonse Allen, eulogist.



Mr. Allen departed this life Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.