Donald N. Babb, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald N. Babb, Sr., age 57, of Warren, passed away of natural causes Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the emergency room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 15, 1963 in Warren, the son of David N. and Beverly Rose (Reihard) Babb and lived in the Warren area all his life.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Don had worked in maintenance at Hills Department Stores.

He attended New Life Tabernacle.

Don enjoyed NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and fishing.

Precious memories of Don live on with his father of Warren; his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Debra (Longshore) Babb, whom he married August 11, 1990; two children, April N. Babb (Cleveland Devault) of Niles and Donald N. Babb, Jr. of Warren; three grandchildren, Amara Devault, Cashon Devault and Ariel Devault; one sister, Debbie A. Babb of Warren and one brother, David W. Babb of Warren.

Preceding him in death is his mother.

Don’s life will be celebrated with a service at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at New Life Tabernacle, 3355 Nelson-Mosier Road, Leavittsburg, with Rev. James Click officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.