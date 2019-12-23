Donald Melvin Hazel, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Melvin Hazel, age 94, of Howland, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born on December 9, 1925 in Youngstown to Vincent Thomas Hazel and Grace (Campbell) Hazel.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1945.

He then attended YSU and Chicago School of Design.

He was a decorator for Rogers & Rogers until he opened his own business, Don Hazel Interiors in Warren and ultimately the Iron Whale in Cortland, from which he retired in 1993.

Don was a member of the Exchange Club in Warren and Rotary in Cortland. He was actively involved in forming the Cortland-Bazetta Historical Society, the Cortland Chamber of Commerce and the Viets Museum. He was a past-president of the Trumbull County Historical Society and chaired the restoration of the John Stark Edwards house.

In 1955, Don married Eileen Hopkins, who survives him. Surviving also are a daughter, Leslie (Bill) Justice of Columbus; three sons, Paul Hazel (Rebecca) of Cortland, David Hazel (Joanne) of Cortland and Mark Hazel of Lancaster, Ohio; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a sister, Dolores Stark and a brother, Raymond Hazel.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44483 .

Services are at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the church, with Reverend Ann Marie Perkins officiating.

Interment will be conducted privately at North Jackson Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East in Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.