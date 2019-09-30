Donald M. Griffith, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald M. Griffith, 85, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his residence.

In keeping with Donald’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148, The Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 North Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

