Donald Louis White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Louis White, 66, of Youngstown, departed this life and was translated to that place that God had prepared for him on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., while a resident in Gateways to Better Living in Youngstown, Ohio.

Donald was born on Monday, September 28, 1953, in Warren, the son of the late Donald Lloyd and Clara (Mating) White. He was the eldest of five children.

He was a very pleasant youngster, who would play quietly (Donald was non-verbal his entire life) alone with whatever amused him, most of the time that was a spinning top.

Donald leaves to treasure his memory his siblings, Janet Lea White, Mary Jane (Devotie) Moore and Robert Allen White, all of Warren; as well as, six nephews and one niece, Timothy (Brooke) Moore, Aaron D. Moore, John, Luke, Glenn and Mark Powell, Jennifer Lynn White and two great-nephews, Timothy and Tyler Moore.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Jean White.

A graveside committal service will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, with Bishop Joseph Jethroe as celebrant.

Inurnment will follow in the cemetery.

Caring and professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved One.

