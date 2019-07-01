Donald L. Rauschenbach, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Rauschenbach, 60, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Youngstown, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 28, 2019, at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born January 14, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of Howard and Joy Ann (Acree) Rauschenbach.

An HVAC technician, Don enjoyed fishing, tinkering and painting. He could fix anything and had built furniture for several churches.

He is sadly missed by his five children, Beth Rauschenbach, Maggie Rauschenbach and Donald Rauschenbach, all of Warren and Mark Rauschenbach and Shawn Georgitas, both of Youngstown; ten grandchildren; a sister, Donna Brand (Chaz) of Boise, Idaho and a brother, John Barger (Patti) of Norfolk, Virginia.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Diane Rauschenbach.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

A celebration of life service will be conducted privately.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.