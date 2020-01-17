Donald L. Ramsey, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Ramsey, age 72, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Sharon Regional Hospital.



Born August 31, 1947 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Thomas and Margeryetta Gosnell Ramsey.

His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Brookfield, Ohio.



Donald was a graduate of West Middlesex High School and also attended both Youngstown State University and Penn State, Shenango.

He worked at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio, on the assembly line for 32 years until his retirement in 2000.



Donald enjoyed reading, music, studying ancient history, dogs and camping.



In addition to his mother, Donald is survived by a sister, Marge (Larry) Crawford of Kinsman Ohio; a niece, Barb (Joe) Radford of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Donald was preceded in death by his father; a brother, John A. Ramsey and a niece, Jen Crawford.



A gathering time will be held on Tuesday, January 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Rev. Doug Dyson officiating on Tuesday, January 21, following visitation.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Mercer County, P.O. Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.