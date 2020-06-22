Donald J. Adkins, Sugar Grove Township, PA

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Adkins, age 57, of Conneaut Lake Road, Sugar Grove Township and Youngsville, Louisiana, passed away Thursday morning, June 18, 2020.

He was born in Greenville on June 18, 1963 to Leonoris and Clarissa (Thurber) Adkins.

Don was a 1981 graduate of Reynolds High School and had been a self-employed carpenter for over 25 years.

He was a member of Greenville VFW Post #3374, Greenville Coin Club and A.P.A. Pool League.

Don enjoyed traveling, watching demolition derby races and trips to the casino with his sisters.

He is survived by a daughter, Jamie A. Adkins; four sisters, Shirley Lewis and her husband, Frank, Linda Burk and her husband, David, Janet Clayton and her husband, Wayne and Patti Myers; a grandson, Kason Leger, as well as nieces and nephews who dearly loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Clarissa Thurber Simpson.

Private family visitation will be held in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o of the funeral home, 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.