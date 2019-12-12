Donald Hugh Smith, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Hugh Smith, age 92, passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Friday, November 29, 2019.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on February 22, 1927.

Don graduated Dartmouth College in 1948 and after serving in the U.S. Air Force, completed his education with an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1954.

What followed was a distinguished career as an international executive serving such iconic American companies as the Ford Motor Company, Parker Pens and finally, Xerox Corporation, from which he retired.

Don’s active civic life in Los Angeles following retirement included serving under two mayors as City Commissioner. Don was also active with the Music Center, Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Center, Labor Day LA and Log Cabin Republicans.

He was a long-time member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills.

He was very active socially and civically and touched the lives of many.

Don is survived by his long-time companion and partner, Arturo Puertos Rodriguez and predeceased by his parents, Anna Virginia Davis Smith of Sharon Pennsylvania and Colonel Milton J. Smith from New York.

Services for Donald will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, at the chapel in Oakwood Cemetery with the Fr. AdamTrambley of St. John’s Episcopal Church officiating.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.