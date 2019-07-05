Donald George Inboden, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald George Inboden, age 78, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of East Palestine, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

He was born on March 5, 1941 in East Palestine, the son of the late Norman and Mildred Straley Inboden.

Donald had worked as a security guard and was a member of the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

He is survived by a sister, Judy Inboden of Johnstown, Pennsylvania and was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Rambo.

Memorial services were held in Phoenix on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his church.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine with Mr. Robert Helbeck officiating.

Burial will be at Little Beaver Cemetery, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013-1719

