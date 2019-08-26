Donald G. Klaus, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Klaus, 86, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019, at the University Hospital in Parma, with loved ones by his side.

He was born July 13, 1933 in Youngstown, son of the late Joseph and Leona Klaus.

Don was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

He was employed by the LW Nash Company as a Heavy Equipment Assembler for a number of years. He then worked for Rex Machine prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and woodworking.

Donald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley (McAndrew); two sons, Don Klaus of Chicago and Andy (Cindy) Klaus of Brecksville as well as two grandchildren Andrew and Steven and his beloved dog, Rosy.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. Interment will follow at the Columbiana City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

