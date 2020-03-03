Donald G. Barnhart, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Barnhart, 87, passed away March 1, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Donald was born July 10, 1932 in Struthers, Ohio to the late Carl and Alma Lepley Barnhart.

He was a proud veteran of the US Army, stationed in Europe during the Korean War. He obtained the rank of Corporal. After being discharged, he enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard, where he rose to the rank of sergeant before discharge in 1962.

He worked as a Motor Inspector for Brier Hill Sheet and Tube for 30 years before retiring in 1982. He then worked as a self-employed Truck Driver for many years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #290 in Columbiana and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Donald is survived by his wife of 24 years, Delores Mang Barnhart; two sons, Frank (Mary Jane) Barnhart of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Michael (Peggy) Barnhart of New Waterford; two daughters, Alma (Donald) Smith and Rebba (Ted) Guthrie both of Guilford Lake; three step sons, Walter (Cheryl) Raniolo of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Samuel (Christine) Raniolo of North Carolina, Joseph Raniolo of East Palestine; a step daughter, Linda Raniolo of East Palestine; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elfrieda Dexhiemer in 1993; one brother and two sisters.

Following Donald’s wishes, no services will be observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.