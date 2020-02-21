Donald Eugene Moffett, Sr., Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Eugene Moffett, Sr., age 82 died at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born February 10, 1938 in Canton, son of the late Ralph Carl and Laverne (Kille) Moffett Sr.

Donald worked at E. W. Bliss Co. for 40 years as machine shop supervisor.

His wife, Patricia L. (Stine) Moffett, whom he married May 27, 1959, preceded him in death June 27, 2004.

Survivors include two sons, Randolph L. Moffett of Salem and James Doyle Moffett of Hanoverton; a daughter, Julie Ann McGuire of Littleton, Colorado; a brother, Tim Moffett of Lisbon, Iowa; 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a son, Donald E. Moffett Jr.; a brother, Ronald Moffett and a sister, Cheryl Schnorrenberg also preceded him in death.

No services will be held.

