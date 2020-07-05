Donald Ernest Hinkle, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ernest Hinkle, 100, of Vienna, Ohio, formerly Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.



Donald was born on May 23, 1920 to Charles Edward and Mabel (Hunter) Hinkle in Leon, Ohio.

He was a high school graduate.

Donald worked in the maintenance department as a pipe fitter for Westinghouse, Inc. for 23 years until his retirement.

On May 28, 1938 he married his wife, the late Mary Stewart who preceded him in death.



He enjoyed going to flea markets Hazen and Four Seasons looking for antiques. Donald looked for milk bottles, railroad lanterns and also fresh produce which he shared with his friends and family. He also enjoyed taking his family to their cabin in Franklin every weekend. Every week he would take flowers to his daughter.



Donald is survived by his loving daughter, Mary Ellen (Rich) Kovack of Vienna, Ohio; son, Ronald J. (Pat) Hinkle of Florida; grandchildren, Gary (Sue) Kovack, Karen (Steve) Protiva, David Kovack, Ricky Kovack, Sharon (Ray) Palo, Kim (Chris) Hughes, Troy (Brenda) Hinkle; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lillian Shirley of Sharon.



He was preceded in death by father, Charles Edward Hinkle; mother, Mabel Hinkle; wife, Mary Jane Hinkle; three brothers, Cecil, Robert and Dale Hinkle.



Friends may call Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Burial will take place in the Westside Cemetery next to his wife.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephem J. Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.