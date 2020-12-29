Donald Edward Pisegna, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Pisegna, 92 of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, passed away on December 24, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.

Don was born on November 15,1928 to the late Jesse Pisegna and Nazarene (Cesta) Pisegna.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1946, enlisted in the US Army, and proudly served his country for two years during the end of WWII, stationed in South Korea.

When he returned home, he married the love of his life Vivian (Richardson) Pisegna and had five children, the 5 D’s: Donny, Denny, Dorie, Diane and Darryl.

Don cared most about three things: faith, family and food. He took his children to church at St. John’s Episcopal Church every Sunday and was proud they all sang in the choir.

Don would give you the shirt off his back and his family always came first. He loved to sing and performed in many local fundraising events. Don was an exceptional cook and passed this passion on to his children. Sunday was family dinner day, and the table always had extra seats for guests. The neighborhood kids knew when he was making homemade pizza and lined up at the back door of 1019 Washington Street to get a slice.

Don worked for 40 years at the former Westinghouse Electric in various departments. He started when he was 15, lying about his age to help his parents pay the bills.

Don is survived by four of his children, Dennis Pisegna (wife, Susan), Dorie Alcaro (husband, Tom), Diane Maness (husband, Jimmy) and Darryl Pisegna (wife, Janet), 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, his wife Vivian, and oldest son Donald.

The family would like to thank to the staff at John XXIII “Special Needs” unit, who sacrificed so much to take care of our father.

Due to Covid-19, the visitation and service for Don are private.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to the Bair Foundation Scholarship Fund or to donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146.

