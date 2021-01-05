Donald E. Young, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Young, age 62, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

Born July 12, 1958 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late William J. and Ruth G. (Goerbert) Young.

Donald was a 1976 graduate of Sharpsville High School and he also attended Penn State University.

He was employed as a manager for Security Systems in Michigan and also was a cab driver for Independent Taxi in Youngstown, Ohio.

Donald is survived by a son, Stephen Young and a daughter, Amy Young, both of Michigan, his Companion of nine years Carol J. Stewart, of Brookfield, Ohio and aunts and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at America’s Cemetery with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, E. State Street, Sharon, Pa.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net