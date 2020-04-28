Donald E. Smith, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Smith, 80, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Don was born May 21, 1939 in Fairfield, Ohio. He was the son of the late Lloyd C. Smith and Margaret I. Lipp Smith.

He graduated from East Palestine High School and was a member of the 1956 undefeated football team. He received his B.S. in Education from Kent State University and his Master’s Degree in Education from Dayton University.

Don taught Industrial Arts at East Palestine High School for 30 years where he was also a coach in various sports and an advisor for many student organizations. After retiring from East Palestine schools Don went on to teach ten more years at Leetonia High School.

Don loved his hometown of East Palestine and served as a councilman-at-large for two terms and its mayor for eight years. He was an integral part of many community activities including the planning and building of the Centennial Gazebo and the Rainbow Dreamland Playground at the city park. He was a member of the East Palestine Schools Distinguished Hall of Fame and many civic organizations.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue E. Watt Smith and his four children, Matthew (Brenda) Smith of New Waterford, Mark (Russell) Smith of Boardman, Michael (Freddy) Smith of Dallas, Texas and Jill (Andy) Emnett of Findlay. He is also survived by his sister, E. Louise May; sisters-in-law, Virginia Smith, Kathleen Burke, Margaret (Lee) Swope and Gail Watt; brothers-in-law, Dave Watt and James Watt, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Roy Smith; his sisters, Mary Pavelko and Virginia Semon; sister-in-law, Edna Smith and brothers-in-law, Stephen Pavelko, Howard May, Edward Semon, R. Ronald Watt and James Burke.

The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to the entire staff at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center who took such great care of Don.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date. There are no services to be announced at this time

Memorial contributions can be made to: East Palestine Alumni and Friends Scholarship Association, PO Box 342, East Palestine, OH 44413 or East Palestine Community Foundation, PO Box 42, East Palestine, OH 44413

The Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of the arrangements.