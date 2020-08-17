Donald E. Cornwell, Jr., Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Cornwell, Jr., 66, a lifelong resident of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.

Donald was born December 15, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Donald Cornwell, Sr. and Joann Straley Cornwell.

Don was a 1971 graduate of Springfield High School.

He was employed by Hunt Valve in Salem for 20 years prior to becoming owner/operator of DC Mobile Hydraulics.

When not working, he enjoyed remodeling his home, which he built on the property next to his parents. He was happy to lend a hand as a handyman to family and friends in need. He loved spending time with his family, most especially his nephew Allen Cornwell and his constant companion, his dog Peaches. Don also enjoyed car shows and was able to purchase his dream car, a 1965 GTO, just prior to falling ill.

Donald is survived by his wife of 16 years, Teresa Murar Cornwell, whom he married August 12, 2004; two sons, Daniel (Jessica) Faith and Jason Faith, both of Niles; two grandchildren, Leilah and Logan; three brothers, Ronald (Rhonda) Cornwell of New Middletown, Douglas Cornwell of Boardman, Jody Cornwell of Youngstown and a sister, Mellissa Cornwell of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Steven Cornwell.

Following Donald’s wishes, a private family burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford. No other services are planned at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine are in charge of arrangements.

