Donald E. Corbett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Corbett, 87, of Estero, Florida and longtime native of Youngstown-Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Mr. Corbett was born on a small farm in Girard, Ohio on October 6, 1934 a son of the late Charles F. Corbett and Edna M. (Durkin) Corbett.

He married the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy Lee) Corbett, in 1957 who passed on June 4, 2014 in a tragic automobile accident in Pickerington, Ohio. Donald was devastated by her death for which he stated part of him died on that day and his life was never the same after her loss.

Mr. Corbett was a 1952 Youngstown Chaney graduate, attended Youngstown College and was a U.S. Naval Reserve Veteran and following in his brother’s footsteps, started working at 17 years of age as a structural iron worker and bridge builder with the Iron Workers Local 207 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Corbett ultimately became an extremely successful sales executive and business owner in the construction supervision, housing, transportation, sales and sales management arena. In 1973 and 1974 he was recognized as outstanding salesman of the year with Ryan Homes where he was inducted into the Five Million Dollar achievement award club in only two years. In 1976 Donald was named General Manager of Casings Steel Inf. of West Middlesex, PA, a national provider of roll formed steel and structural products. In 1979 Mr. Corbett founded, owned and operated his own business, Ohio Roll Fab Inc. in Youngstown, Ohio a regional provider of roll formed steel and structural steel products.

Donald was an usher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, a member of the Saxon Club and a former zoning board of appeals member in Austintown, Ohio. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame football teams, win or lose.

For many years Don was well known for his yearly Santa Claus visits to area children and a number of adult friends he turned into renewed believers of Ole’ Saint Nick. On one special Christmas Eve his Rudolph ran off with the sled leaving Santa stranded in the snow only to be located at “The Manor” having some Christmas Cheer.

He leaves two sons, Thomas E. Corbett and Donald L. Corbett (Marsha) with whom he made his home in Estero, Florida. Donald L.’s wife Marsha Corbett lovingly cared for him until his passing. Donald and Peg always treated Marsha as the daughter they always wanted and she treated them as her very own parents.

Donald leaves to cherish in his memory three grandchildren, Megan Corbett Lapree (Justin), Heidi McConaha (Ryan) and Mark Corbett (Cindy). He also leaves six great-granchildren, Kylie, Mason, Colton, Tia, Tori and Nash and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his five siblings; brothers, James Corbett, William Corbett, Edward Corbett, Jack Corbett and a sister, Marie Corbett Smith.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home.