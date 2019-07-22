Donald E. Bresnan, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Bresnan, age 87, of E. Windridge Road, Hempfield Township, Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

He was born in Greenville on October 6, 1931, to Charles and Frances (Fitch) Bresnan.

Don was a 1949 graduate of Penn High School and served as an M.P. in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was employed as a machinist for 33 years at GM Lordstown, retiring in 1999 as a Health and Safety Coordinator. He was previously employed as a machinist at the former R.D. Werner Co. for 16 years.

Don was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, was a Life Memeber of B.P.O.E. #145, Greenville VFW Post #3374 and Greenville Lions Club. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many. Don’s other interests included, hunting, woodworking and gardening.

On April 3, 1954, he married the former Donna L. Barrows, she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Debra A. Bresnan of Kingston, New York and Diane B. Stoyer and her husband, Jerry of Greenville; a son, David A. Bresnan and his wife, Kate of Cortland, Ohio and four grandchildren, Steven Stoyer, Nicholas Stoyer, Kelly Bresnan and Rachel Bresnan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert Bresnan and Herbert Bresnan.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor of Zion’s Reformed U.C.C., officiating.

Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the

service by Greenville VFW Post #3374.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or to Greenville VFW Post #3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, PA 16125.