ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Donald Dowd of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

He was born on April 23, 1947.

Funeral arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.