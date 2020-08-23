Donald C. Thomas, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald C. Thomas, age 67, of S Good Hope Road, West Salem Township, Greenville, passed away Friday afternoon, August 21, 2020 in his residence after a nine year battle with cancer.

He was born in Greenville on July 7, 1953 to Wayne E. and Helen L. (Hummel) Thomas. Don was a 1972 graduate of Reynolds High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972-1976.

He was employed for 30 years at the former Ohio Valley Railcar in Wheatland.

Don loved dogs and along with his wife, they were active with Therapy Dog Internationl, visiting hospitals and nursing homes helping to enrich people’s lives. He was also a member of the Mercer County Animal Response Team.

Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping.

On February 12, 1977 he married the former Denise L. Mattern, she survives. Also surviving are two sisters, Bev Vansickle and her husband, Lonnie, of Greenville and Nancy Kefurt of Brookville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Paul Thomas and his wife, Tina, of Midland, Michigan as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Don’s wishes, cremation was chosen and due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to any K-9 Charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S Main Street, Greenville.

