AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Joan K. Sacchet , age 83, of Austintown, formerly of Canfield and Columbiana, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Briarfield Manor, Austintown.

She was born on February 4, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Schirck Ernst.