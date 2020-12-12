Donald Alexander Christie, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Alexander Christie, 84, (formerly Sharon) passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.



Donald was born October 27, 1936 to Dora E. (Keffer) and Alex McDonald Christie in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps.

Donald worked for Babo & Pepper as a truck driver and service representative. He also worked for Crown Trucking Company, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He is survived by his daughters, Kathy L. Grosman, Linda A. Christie, sons, Roger A. Christie, Steve Christie, Tim J. Christie, 25 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a brother, Carl R. Christie.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Louise Christie, sons, Donald G. Christie, Mark W. Christie, brother, George F. Christie, and life partner, Christine Hawkins.



Per his wish no service will be held.



Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.