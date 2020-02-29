Donald A. Bishop, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Bishop, Sr., 63, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. in his home.

He was born July 23, 1956 in Warren the son of Raymond M. and MaryAnn Hoso Bishop and was a graduate of McDonald High School, class of 1974.

Don started his career in law enforcement as a patrol officer with Braceville Police Department for two years and then continued on with the Warren Township Police Department for 32 years with 27 as a police officer and the last five and a half years as chief, retiring in May 2019.

He was a member of Fraternal Order of Police #198 where he was currently serving as President. Don was also a past member of the LaBrae Board of Education and was a sitting member of the Trumbull County Joint Vocational School Board and was currently serving on the Trumbull County Educational Service Center Board as acting President.

Don was a member of St. John Paul II Parish in Warren.

Don had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson and Notre Dame. He was quite the family man and enjoyed spending time with all of them, especially his two granddaughters.

Don will be sadly missed by his wife of 27 years, the former Steffanie R. Toth, whom he married on April 25, 1992; three sons, Donald A. (Christine) Bishop, Jr., Michael J. (fiancée Stacey Wiemer) Bishop and Bryan J. Bishop all of Warren; a sister, Terri A. Bishop of Warren; brothers, Raymond (Michelle) Bishop of Niles, John Bishop of Boardman and James (Cheryl) Bishop of McDonald; two granddaughters, Ashlynn and Carolynn; his father, Raymond, of McDonald and several nieces and nephews

Besides his mother, Don was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Pauline “Lena” Hoso, Sr. and by two uncles, whom he was very close to, Frank and John Hoso.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. all at St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Don’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

