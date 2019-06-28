Dominic Joseph Thomas Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Joseph Thomas, of Warren, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after an extended illness. He was 64.

On December 30, 1954, Dominic was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Josephine (Michael) and Joseph James Thomas, who is surviving.

Ater graduating from Ursuline High School in 1973, he went on to earn an associate degree in electronics from ETI in Niles, Ohio.

Dominic worked as a repair technician at Fluke Biomedical in Solon, Ohio.

Serving as a deacon and elder, Dominic belonged to the Hermitage Church of Christ.

He also enjoyed collecting movies, family videos, hiking, camping and stained glass art.

Besides his father, Dominic is also survived by his adoptive mother, Shirley Thomas, both of Cortland, Ohio; his wife, whom he married in 1989, Nancy (Nych) Thomas of Warren, Ohio; a daughter, Joanna Miller and her husband, Carson, of Little Rock, Arkansas; sons, Benjamin Thomas and his wife, Rebekah, of Little Rock, Arkansas and Silas Thomas and his fiancée, Suzie Murcko, of Hubbard, Ohio; a sister, Cheryl Thomas of Cortland, Ohio; brothers, Joseph Thomas of Madison, Louisiana, Ken Thomas of Lordstown, Ohio and Mike Thomas of Canada and two grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Anthony Renwick officiating.

