Dominic DiLallo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24 in St. Mary Church in Mineral Ridge for Dominic DiLallo, 85 who passed away on Saturday, June 20 at Austintown Health Care.

Dom was born November 30, 1934, a son of Frank and Florence Ritucci DiLallo.

He was born and raised in Youngstown and graduated the Rayen School in 1953.

He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1959.

He was a cement mason working out of Cement Mason Local 179 for 60 years.

He enjoyed many family gatherings and bowling on the fireman’s league.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kathryn P. Arriola whom he married April 19, 1969; two sons, Dominic (Becky) and Joseph DiLallo; a daughter, Denise DiLallo; three granddaughters, Maria, Olivia and Victoria DiLallo whom he cherished and his siblings, Frank DiLallo, Amy DiLallo, Florence DiLallo and JoAnn Zarlenga.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl and Joseph DiLallo; sister, Rachel Williams and her husband, Paul; niece, Rachel Williams and brother-in-law, Dante Zarlenga.

Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. before the Mass on Wednesday, June 24. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Entombment will be private in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

