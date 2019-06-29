Domenica Malizia Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Domenica Malizia, 93, of Laurel Place, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Avalon Nursing Center in New Castle.

She was born February 25, 1926, in Italy, the daughter of the late Mariano and Luiga (Marchalleta) Ferrante. She was married to the late Luciano Malizia who died in 1961.

Mrs. Malizia worked in the laundry at Golden Hill Nursing Home retiring after 20 years.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by three children, Marian Baeckel and her husband, Bruce of New Castle, Philip Malizia of Gardner, Massachusetts and Mario Malizia of Dover, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, David Malizia, Kendra Malizia, Luke Malizia, Jeremy Baeckel and Alexandra Baker and two great-grandchildren, Vienne Malizia and Rhowyn Baker.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters, all in Italy.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.

