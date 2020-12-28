Dolores Ruth Shaffer, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ruth Shaffer, 88, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Dolores was born October 25, 1932, in Canton, Ohio, daughter of Francis and Harriet Knaff Marker.

She was employed as a housekeeper and a member of God’s Haven of Rest Church.

Dolores is survived by five sons, Donald, James, Richard, David and Mark (Dawn) Shaffer; a daughter, Mary and one grandson, Zachary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindall Shaffer in 2015.

Per her wishes a service will not be observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Dolores Ruth Shaffer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.