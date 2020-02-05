Dolores Mae Maxell, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Mae Maxwell, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Covington Skilled Nursing Center in East Palestine.

Dolores was born May 5, 1928 in East Palestine, daughter of the late Edward and Bertha Jordan Ulbrich.

She was a 1946 graduate of East Palestine High School and a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

She worked as a bookkeeper for many years for Herriott Trucking. After retiring, she went to work for Bush Heating, where she also faithfully worked for several years before retiring for a second time. She also was owner/operator of a small business in East Palestine for a number of years.

Dolores is survived by nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert D. Maxwell in 1998; a son, Robert Dane Maxwell in 2019; two brothers, Kenny and Ernest Ulbrich and a sister, Helen Hommeland.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7 at the Burns Memorial Chapel at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine with Pastor Bob Miller serving as officiant.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.