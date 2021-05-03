Dolores J. Cantanzriti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. Cantanzriti, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 2, 2021.

Dolores was born January 21, 1937 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Robert L. and Bertha Puglese Gibbs.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Dolores retired as a housekeeper from Omni Manor Nursing Home.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing the lottery, watching movies and listening to music, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sitting outside and enjoying the wildlife as well as feeding them.

Dolores will always be remembered lovingly by three children, Louis Bianconi Jr., Kim Bianconi and Larry Bianconi; five grandchildren, Joseph (Melissa) Davila, Christopher Watkins, Jessica (John Manglis) Bianconi, Louie (Irish O’Driscoll) Bianconi III, and Melissa (Joevanny Gonzalez) Bianconi; twelve great-grandchildren, Angelo Joseph Davila, Carmella Marie Davila, Adalynn and Giuliano Bianconi, Santino Bianconi, Saki Manglis, Myra Aponte, Ray’onna Huffman, Nikko Gonzalez, Alaina Jordan, Michael Jordan Jr. and Atticus Fowler; brother, Robert Gibbs Sr.; grandson-in-law, Michael Jordan Sr.; four nephews, Robert S. Jr. (Barbara) Gibbs, Michael J. Gibbs, Gary M. Gibbs, and Chris J. (Jennifer) Gibbs; two great-nephews, Justin Gibbs and Michael Gibbs and two great nieces, Kristen Gibbs and Rachel Gibbs.

Besides her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Cantanzriti; daughter, Karen Davila; three grandchildren, Alysia Allison Jordan, Nicole Watkins and Stephen Watkins; great grandchild Gianna Bianconi and two beloved dogs, Pauly and Queenie.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman. A private service will be held for the family.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home.

