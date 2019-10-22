Dolores I. Witherow, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores I. Witherow, 67, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born November 5, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Ruth Cehrs Winters.

Dolores has resided in East Palestine for the past 20 years but is a lifelong resident of the area.

She worked as a homemaker most of her life but had worked at the McDonald’s in East Palestine and most recently drove the Amish when requested.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and working on the farm with her husband.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Witherow; three daughters, Annette (Timothy) VanHorn of Lisbon, Amy (Jack) Falk of East Palestine, Alicia (Paul) McCoy of Cape Coral, Florida; nine grandchildren, David, Nichole, Zachary, Rachel, Dylan, Autumn, Brad, Tyler and Ashley; ten great grandchildren as well as three sisters, Evelyn Hall, Janet Dalton and Cheryl Winters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter in infancy, Ann Witherow and a sister, Rose Humphreys.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Lisbon Trinity Friends Church, 33937 US-30, LISBON, OH 44432.

The family will receive friends from an hour prior to services from 10:00 -11:00 a.m.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.