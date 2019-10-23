Dolores F. “Dodie” Adams, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores F. “Dodie” Adams, age 92, of Greenville, passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019 in Greystone Country Estates, Fredonia.

She was born in Greenville on August 31, 1927 to Matthew A. and Gertrude I. (Shoaff) Mariacher.

She was a homemaker and had previously been employed at the former Jamesway Department Store in Greenville.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where she had been a member of the former Altar Rosary Society and had helped with funeral dinners.

Dolores was a member of Greenville V.F.W. Post #3374 Auxillary and she enjoyed playing bingo and cards, spending time with her family and she was a true dog lover.

On June 25, 1946 she married Robert H. Adams, he passed away on April 26, 1989.

She is survived by two duaghters, Trudy McLaughlin and her husband, Larry, of Bonaire, Georgia and Betty Rose “Betsy” Adams of Falls Church, Virginia; three sons, Robert H. Adams, Jr. and his wife, Maureen, of Greenville, Thomas Adams and his husband, Michael, of Orlando, Florida and Richard Adams and his wife, Nellie, of South Riding, Virginia; a brother, Jack Mariacher of Buffalo, New York; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Bud Enterline of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Jeanne Enterline; three sisters, Maxine Workman, Theresa Allen and Betty Rose Eddy; three brothers, Robert Mariacher, Frank Mariacher and Harry Mariacher and a great-grandson, Harrison Walton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, October, 24, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. Michael Allison, Pastor, as celebrant, Pastor of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.

Burial with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.