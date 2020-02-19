Dolores Elaine Morrison, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Elaine Morrison (Kamerer) passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2020.

She was born in Greenville on July 10, 1964 a daughter of Howard W. “Bud” and Theresa E. (Godinich) Kamerer.

She was a 1982 graduate of Reynolds High School and received her cosmetology license from Penn State Cosmetology, Sharon.

She was employed at Controlled Molding, Inc., Sheakleyville.

Dolores was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed gardening, landscaping, trips to the beach and loved mermaids.

She was survived by her parents, Howard and Theresa Kamerer; her brother, Mark Kamerer; her three children, Nicole Disko, Danielle Harrison and Joshua Tofani, as well as, her great-grandchildren, Jameson Disko, Daphne Tofani, Aurora Disko, Theodore Tofani and soon to be baby boy, Harrison.

She loved her family, everything about the beach, gardening and being outdoors. She will be remembered for the good times and especially her bear hugs and smile. She will be greatly missed and forever loved in our hearts.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.