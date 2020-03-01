Dollie M. Davis, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dollie M. Davis, age 65, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

She was born May 7, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Gene A. and Ada M. (Hines) Smith.

A lifelong area resident, Dollie was a 1972 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

She was employed at Caroselli’s Restaurant in Kinsman for many years and the Kinsman Senior Center.

She was a member of the Rock of Grace Family Ministries Church in Kinsman where she enjoyed working in the nursery. Dollie enjoyed volunteering and served as the Kinsman area representative for the Salvation Army and she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by four daughters, Sandra (Kurt) Osborne of Warren, Ohio, Janet Davis of Warren, Ohio, Jennifer (Harry) Samuels of Kinsman, Ohio and Sarah Davis of Kinsman, Ohio; one son, Zachary Davis of Kinsman, Ohio; one brother, David Smith of Kinsman, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Cerena, Dalton, William, Anissa, Dontae, Madison, Raegan, Brennan, Gwen and Adalynn and two great-grandchildren, Kathrynn and Aniyah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, David Davis; her second husband, Clyde Davis and a granddaughter, Kayla Osborne.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, C/O Johnston Federated U.M.C., 6262 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd., Farmdale, OH 44417 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dollie M. Davis please visit our Sympathy Store.