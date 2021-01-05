Dixie L. Scobbie, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dixie L. Scobbie, age 66, of Stewart Avenue, Greenville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 in UPMC Shadyside after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania on February 9, 1954 to John “Jack” Connors and Dixie Agnes (Washabaugh) Connors.

Dixie was a graduate of Greensburg High School and received her B.S. in Genealogy Degree from Thiel College in 1975.

She was previously employed at Walmart in Greenville for ten years.

Dixie was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

She had worked with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Greenville.

Dixie enjoyed painting, crafts, mid-eastern dancing and held a black belt in karate.

On August 9, 1980, she married John M. Scobbie, Jr., he survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Dixie Nicole Sowash of Greenville; a son, John M. Scobbie-Pier and his wife, Gina, of Stanford, North Carolina; a brother, Jack Connors of Chicago, Illinois and three grandchildren, Alicia M. Sowash, Aaliyah Sowash and Taylor Sowash.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Agnes Monpart and husband, Frank; her father, John “Jack’ Connors and his wife, Alice; a son-in-law, William Sowash and a sister-in-law, Arlene Connors.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the White Dragon Karate School, 28 Shenango Street, Greenville.

A formal Memorial Service will be planned for the Spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.