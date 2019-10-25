Dion L. Young, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dion L. Young, 40, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, after a lengthy illness, with his loving family at his side.

He was born August 29, 1979 in Warren, the son of Edwin S. Scott and Adrienne R. Moore McCorkle and lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of both Warren G. Harding High School and Trumbull Business College, Dion loved music and was an aspiring rap artist.

He attended Second Baptist Church and enjoyed football and, most of all, his family.

Precious memories of Dion live on with his father, Edwin S. Scott of Columbus; his mother, Adrienne McCorkle of Warren; six children: De’Quisha Gunn of Atlanta, Georgia, Kimonte Courtney of Kentucky, Day’Tiima Smith-Young of Warren, Na’Dion Young of Warren, Adonis Young of Warren and Aonesty Young of Warren; three step-children: Atiim Smith, J’Tiim Smith and Amyra Jackson, all of Warren; four grandchildren: Nathan Wheatley, Jr., Yosiah Gunn, Corey Moore, Jr. and Adrianna Courtney; three sisters: Trinita Young, Mikesia Parker and Shawnquita Scott; four brothers: Dirwin McCorkle, Dominique McCorkle, Marcus Scott and Dontai Young; his paternal grandmother, Johnnie Mae Henderson; his maternal grandmother, Blanche L. Brackett and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Two brothers, DeWayne Young and Edwin Henderson, precede him in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Avenue S.W., Warren. Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.