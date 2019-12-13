Dion A. Daniel, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dion A. Daniel, 20, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 29, 2019 at UH Medical Center in Cleveland. The cause of death is pending.

He was born July 17, 1999 in Warren, the son of John L., Jr. and Anna E. (Adams) Daniel and had lived in the Warren area all his life.

Dion attended Warren G. Harding High School and worked as a roofer.

Precious memories of Dion live on with his mother of Warren; his father of Warren; his beloved fiancée, Terra Southwick; two sisters, Susanna and Jessica Adams of Warren; two brothers, Brent Adams and John L. Daniel III, both of Warren and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceding him in death is his sister, Alexandria J. N. Daniel.

Services are 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

