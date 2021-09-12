Yvonne Eaken, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne Eaken, age 41, departed this life on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center due to complications from a brief illness.

She was born on January 30, 1980 in Warren to Robert and Sandra (Childs) Eaken.

She was a homemaker as well as a caring and devoted wife and mother to her family.

Yvonne leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 16 years, Eric Seeman, Jr.; children Brittany, Jasmen and Robert; parents Robert and Sandra Eaken; sister, Holly Fisher; grandfather, Joseph Tancos; nephew, Damion Williams; great-nephew, Elijah and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Jean Eaken; maternal grandmother Jean Tancos and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Friends may visit with her family from 2:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

