Urszula Lugiewicz, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Urszula Lugiewicz, 93, of Howland, passed away on Thursday Morning, October 10, 2019 at Continuing Health Care of Niles following complication of a recent stroke.

She was born on August 13, 1926 in the village of Naklo located in north central Poland a daughter of Jan and Anna Gonia.

Following the conclusion of World War II, she was reunited with her sweetheart Michael Lugiewicz and they were married on February 13, 1946. Together with their young family they immigrated to the United States in 1951 and Urszula would go on to become a United States citizen on December 15, 1960.

Urszula was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always loved having her family gathering together around her table. She was an exceptional baker, cook, enjoyed crocheting and was well known for her green thumb capabilities and taking care of an immaculate vegetable garden.

She was a member of St. James Church and was former member of St. Joseph Church in Warren.

Mrs. Lugiewicz retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital in 1988 where she had worked in Environmental Services for seventeen years.

She is survived by her children Zigmont Lugiewicz and his wife Kathryn of Vienna, Kristine Salman of Warren, Richard Lugiewicz of Warren, and Edward Lugiewicz of Southington; three grandchildren Craig Lugiewicz, Eric Lugiewicz and Ashley Griffin and by four great-grandchildren Nicholas, Lillian, Claire and Autumn.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty-three years Michael who passed away on October 13, 1999, her son-in-law Nick Salman, brother Kazimierz Gonia, as well as two brothers and a sister that have passed away in Poland.

The Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F. will Celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Urszula on Monday morning beginning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio. Friend’s may visit with the family in the church chapel from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. prior to the start of Mass.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Memorial contributions in Urszula’s memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society 2415 Niles Road SE Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.

To sign the guestbook for Urszlua’s family and friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com .

