MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Tyler Estep of Masury, Ohio passed unexpectedly.

He was born on January 16, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio.



Tyler will be remembered by his many friends he was able to make so easily. He was a kind and genuine soul, one of a rare few you may be lucky enough to encounter in life. He was incredibly witty and funny. Everyone has a good story about him.



He enjoyed going to the gun range, playing pool every weekend, building and riding motorcycles and fixing up cars in his spare time.



Tyler will be deeply missed by his parents, Ron and Laura Estep; his fiancée, Autumn and stepdaughter, Avery; his siblings, Morgan (Kelly), Tasha (Mike), Grace (Evan), Caleb, Elizabeth, Samuel and Arabella; his nephew and niece, Jaxson and Zoey; his many aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother, Orvilla.



In alliance with Tyler’s wishes, the family will be holding a private memorial with close friends and family.

Arrangements handled by Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home.





