VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Kistler 85, a longtime resident of Vienna, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, October 20, 2022 in the emergency department of the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Tom was born in Warren on October 29, 1936 the son of Vernon and Eleanor (Losee) Kistler.

He grew up in Kinsman and was a graduate of Badger High School before marrying his sweetheart the former Joyce Baldwin on June 30th, 1961.

Tom retired from the skilled trades at Packard Electric with 38 years of dedicated service.

He was a longtime member of the Vienna Am Vets Post #290, enjoyed fishing, and a fan all the Cleveland sports teams. Above all else he was a hard worker and a beloved devoted husband, dad, and grandpa to his family.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years Joyce, three daughters Jane Davidson and her husband Bob of Canfield, Jill Joseph of St. Augustine, Florida and Lynda Kistler of Canfield; six grandchildren Brooke Joseph and her fiancé Eric Figurski, Raquel Moser and her husband Jordan, Morgan Davidson and her fiancé Ben Shelby, Jordan Joseph, Drew Feren and Jamie Feren; great-grandchildren Rowan and Colton Moser; brother Ted Kistler, sister Jean Haley, and son-in-law Don Feren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brothers Daryl, Bill and John Kistler, and son-in-law Eric Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio. Family and friends may pay their respects beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will follow at the Vienna Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 (330) 856-0918.

