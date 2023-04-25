VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. “Terry” Boring, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after a sudden illness.

Theresa was born on April 10, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Guidos) Fetsko.

After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953 she attended the Youngstown Hospital Nursing School and became a Registered Nurse after graduating in 1956.

Shortly thereafter, Theresa received a scholarship to study cancer procedures at Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute in New York City, eventually becoming, at that time, the youngest head nurse in hospital history. She eventually left New York to enroll at St. Elizabeth’s School of Nurse Anesthetics. Upon completion of the program, she worked St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital as a nurse anesthetist for 23 years.

Her faith and church, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, were a large part of Theresa’s life as she attended daily mass and served as one of the first Eucharist Ministers. She also served as a prayer leader, usher, lecturer, greeter, homebound communion distributor, belonged to the Women’s Guild, and volunteered at the fish dinners.

Theresa, although not shy about voicing her concerns, was truly a loving, generous, and humorous person. She enjoyed staying connected with her relatives and friends and was always willing to lend them a helping hand. She also enjoyed her weekly visits to the casino, watching Cleveland sports teams and in earlier days, enjoyed sharing her RV with her sisters at Pymatuning Lake.

Theresa leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sister, Florence Bolchalk of Boardman, stepson Dean Boring of Florida, and brothers-in-law Ken and Ronald Boring, sisters-in-law, Mary Helen Fetsko, Helen Shirley, Sarah Alison, and Cousin Patricia Guidos. In addition, she leaves several nieces and nephews.

Passing before Theresa were her parents, husband Merlin (Chuck) Boring in 2008, her siblings, Michael Fetsko, Pauline Fetsko Neapolitan, and Mary Nemeth, and many special Boring in-laws especially Jesse, Viola, Aretia, nephews Greg and Tom Neapolitan, Tom Nemeth, Michael Fetsko, and her beloved dog Corky.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., concelebrated by Fr. Ryan Furlong and Fr. Frank Zanni.

She will be laid to rest with her husband during a private ceremony at a later date at Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Theresa requested that prayers be said for those in need and for those who have passed.

Arrangements by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Friends are invited to express their condolences and memories to Theresa’s family by visiting www.dillon-santucci.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.