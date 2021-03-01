Terry L. Wasylink, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Wasylink, age 73, of Cortland passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 26, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters while a patient at the Cleveland Clinic following complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Terry was born in Warren on November 13, 1947 and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

After his graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served four years during the Vietnam War attaining the rank of photographer’s mate third class.

Following his discharge, he married his loving wife the former Sheila M. Marek on March 29, 1974. This month they would have celebrated 47 years at each other’s sides.

Along with being a devoted husband, father of two and grandfather of six, Terry worked at the former Delphi Packard Electric in Warren before his retirement after 34 years of service.

Terry loved animals and shared this passion with his wife. Their dogs were a major part of their lives. He was a longtime member and accredited judge of the I.F.G.A. (International Fancy Guppy Association) and had enjoyed breeding and raising guppies, as well as traveling to many events and shows. His talents and skills were proudly acknowledged when he was chosen as Guppy Man of the Year.

Terry was continually growing his knowledge of modern technology and spent countless hours perfecting his knowledge of the stock market. He always had to have the latest tech devices, including his Tesla which he loved driving. He had a passion for Ohio State football and loved tailgating with the family to cheer on the Buckeyes. He enjoyed listening to many types of music, especially Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, as well as traveling to Las Vegas through the years with his family. He will always be remembered as a kind, caring and dedicated family man.

He was a loving husband to his devoted wife Sheila; a caring and dedicated dad to his girls, Tara (Eric) Sandborg and Heather (Noah) Fillian and wonderful grandpa to Weston, Willow, Wells, Winnie, Henley and Holden.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 (330) 856-0918.

Contributions may be made to Never Muzzled, PO Box 293, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com to sign the guestbook or send condolences to Terry’s family

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry L. Wasylink, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.