Stanley J. Glink, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley J. Glink, of Vienna, Ohio passed away on Sunday evening, July 5, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a period of declining health. He was seventy-eight years old.

Stan was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on October 14, 1941 to Stanley and Veronica (Skaneski) Glink Sr.

After graduating from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics where he became an aircraft mechanic, Stan joined the United States Airforce where he would serve our country for four years.

Following his discharge, he married his sweetheart the former Ann Mrozek on June 17, 1967 and have just celebrated fifty-three years at each other’s sides.

Stan worked at the Youngstown Regional Airport for Beckett Aviation and Winner Aviation before his retirement after forty years of service.

Mr. Glink was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and the Vienna V.F.W. Post #3521. He enjoyed working in his garden and maintaining a perfect yard. Stan also had the reputation of “Mr. Fix It” because he could repair anything and could often be found tinkering in his garage or basement. He will always be remembered as a kind and caring man who could be counted on to help family and friends whenever he was able.

He was a loving and devoted husband to Ann; caring dad to his children Robert “Rob” Glink of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, Michele (Steve) Sparks of Chagrin Falls, OH and Renee (Jim) Harsa of Twinsburg, Ohio; a wonderful grandpa to Christian, Nathan and Sophia Harsa, and Libby, Megan, and Toby Sparks; beloved brother to Barbara Moore of New Castle, Pennsylvania and loving dad to fur baby, Cooper.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Katherine “Kitty” Pawlowski.

At this time a Mass of Christian Burial and gathering of family and friends has been postponed due to current conditions. Please return to check the funeral home website which will be updated when services are announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473 (330) 856-0918.

Friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com to sign the guestbook or send condolences to the Glink family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stanley J. Glink, please visit our floral store.