SSTG Reneé Lynn Walker McGill, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – SSTG Reneé Lynn Walker McGill, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Katy, Texas went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngstown following an acute brain aneurysm at the age of 41.

Reneé was born on April 18, 1979 in Dallas, Texas.

She graduated from Katy High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2000. Her next career move was becoming a mother to her son Brandon McGill In keeping with her love of the Military, Reneé joined the Air Force Reserves and was stationed with 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and was oh so satisfied to serve.

Reneé was dedicated, kind, loyal, loving and selfless. Reneé was instrumental in opening and establishing a not for profit coffee shop, Kosmos at The Fellowship in Katy, Texas. She was known by all for her work ethic and her commitment to solve any problems. She lived her life well and loved her people even more. Reneé started her military career as a Marine and completed her service in the Air Force Reserves. Military was her heart and family was her love. She had a natural heart to serve and always did with a smile.

She leaves behind her husband Sean McGill whom she married on March 19th, 2004, her daughter Aja McGill and her son Brandon McGill; her parents Stephen and Diane Walker of Katy, Texas, grandmothers June Coburn of Katy and Deborah Houston of Tomball; her siblings Jeramie Walker of Katy, Shawn Walker and wife Kelci of Katy, Gabrielle Walker of Tomball, Miranda Rivera and husband Greg of Katy, and Curtiss Walker and wife Sara of The Woodlands, Texas as well as nephews Gideon and Ferdinand and nieces Thea and Arella.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Martha Walker and grandfathers Curtiss E. Walker, Clyde Coburn and Bill Houston.

Reneé’s final gift of service was to be a donor and through this gift many lives have been saved. Even after death she still was committed to helping serve others.

Friends may pay their respects on Friday evening, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 in St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna where military honors will be accorded in Reneé’s honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Camp Hope 9724 Derrington Road Houston, TX 77064.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473 (330) 856-0918.

