Sheila C. Barker, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila C. Barker, 88, of Vienna formerly of Warren, passed away on Sunday evening July 28, 2019 in the Emergency Room of St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

She was born on November 26, 1930 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania a daughter of John and Mabel (Connelly) Finan.

Sheila was an alumna of Kent State University where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She began her teaching career at the former St. Pius X School in Warren and would go onto to work for Warren City Schools for over thirty years as a substitute teacher before her retirement.

Sheila was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a current member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and was former member of St. Pius X in Warren where she had been a member of the Alter and Rosary Society’s and had been active in the R.C.I.A. program with her husband for many years.

Mrs. Barker was an avid card player, and had also enjoyed playing bingo, working jigsaw puzzles as well as taking camping trips.

Sheila was the proud mother of Michael (Theresa) Barker, Kathleen (Scott) Perry, Sister Debbie Barker, Steven Barker, Colleen (Michael) Barker-Williamson, Maureen (Bill) Shreves, Nancy Barker; proud loving grandmother to twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren and beloved sister of Carolyn (Donald) Hutchins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over forty-five years Robert E. Barker whom she married on August 23, 1952 and passed away on May 22, 1998, her two daughters Cynthia Knicley and Susan Jaskowick, and by her brothers Jerome and Dick Finan.

Friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44473.

The Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F. will Celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio. Friend’s may visit with the family in the church from 9:30 – 9:50 a.m. prior to the start of Mass.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite local charity in Sheila’s memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

To sign the guestbook for Sheila’s family, friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com .