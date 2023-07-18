BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott E. Hendon, 51, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday evening July 14, 2023 in the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following an unexpected health issue.

Scott was born in Massillon on September 13, 1971 the son of Edward and Linda (Smith) Hendon.

He grew up in Massillon and was a graduate of Massillon High School before furthering his education at the College of Wooster where he would graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology. During his time at Wooster, Scott was a member of Phi Omega Sigma Fraternity where he began many longtime friendships.

He has spent the past 30 years working in the social service field and was currently working as the Supervisor of Child Support for Portage County.

Scott was a passionate sportsman who enjoyed hunting, baseball, and softball. He coached softball and was the girls’ softball director for the Western Reserve Baseball Organization. Prior to that he coached baseball for Lisbon High School as well as many other youth organizations. He was a devoted family man and friend to countless others who could often be found on a sports field continuing to teach and inspire.

He leaves behind his beloved wife the former Mikki (Tina) Deal whom he married on February 20, 2011, their children Nicolas (K.C. Bable) Deal, Ashlen Deal, A.J. Hendon, Lindsay Hendon, and Averie Hendon; his grandson Nico Deal; and his in-laws Roger and Mary Deal.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service honoring Scott’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday July 21, 2023 at Berlin Center United Methodist Church 15611 W Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401. Family and friends may pay their respects beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 (330) 856-0918.

Contributions to honor Scott’s memory may be made in his name to the Leonard Kirtz School, Playground Project 4801 Woodridge Dr. Youngstown, OH 44515.

Family and friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Scott’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott E. Hendon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.